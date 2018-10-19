Columbia, SC (WLTX) — A 62-year-old Columbia man missing since last week has been found dead in Orangeburg County, according to the Columbia Police Department. The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death.

John Hewett was reported missing Thursday after he didn't come home from work, according to police. He had last been seen at his home on Gadsden Street, and hadn't been heard from or seen since.

Hewett's family had said that behavior was uncharacteristic, and they were very concerned for his safety and well-being.

He drove a black 2011 SAAB South Carolina license plate: 2324JY. The car also has a Colorado license plate on the front bumper and Vail Ski Resort sticker on the rear bumper.

Anyone with information about Hewett's disappearance or death is asked to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Use the P3 Tips mobile app.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.

Callers will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

