Missing Columbia man needs medical attention

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia police are asking for the public's help to find a man reported missing by his family.

According to relatives, Douglas Vaughn left a local hospital at approximately 4:00 a.m. Friday.

Due to his medical condition, his family is concerned for his safety and well-being.

Officials say Vaughn has brown eyes and black hair that is balding in some areas. He stands 5'9" tall and weights approximately 260 lbs. A relative said Vaughn has a noticeable physical disability, a short left arm and hand.

Vaughn was last seen wearing a burgundy shirt and black shorts (unknown shoes) and walking down Harden Street Extension towards Farrow Road.

Family members say Vaughn is very friendly and will likely engage in a conversation with people.

If you see Vaughn or have any information as to his whereabouts, police ask you to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways: