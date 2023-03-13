Missing Columbia teen last seen on Sunday

Columbia police are asking for the public's help to find 14-year-old Jayden Anthony Caperon, who was last seen on Sunday afternoon.

Jayden Anthony Caperon was supposed to meet up with friends at the QT on Sunday and never made it there or home, according to his mother, who has not had any contact with him since 1:17 on Sunday. Police say the 14-year-old was reportedly upset that he was asked to do chores. when he left his home on Sunday.

Caperon is described as a 14-year-old male who stands 5-feet, 9-inches tall. He was last seen wearing wearing a black zip-up hoodie with white wings on the back, a Nike backpack, gray ripped up jeans, and white and black Nike Air Force sneakers.

