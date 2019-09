CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. — The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office has found an elderly man reported missing on Wednesday night.

Jonney Ruff Albert was located and is safe as of Thursday afternoon. He had been last seen on September 18 at 11 p.m. at his residence on Sugar Hill Rd. in Gaston, SC, but has since been found.

He has dementia and is known to walk long distances from the residence.