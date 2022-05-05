x
81-year-old man missing from Twilite Manor in Cayce

Lonnie Cheeks was wearing a black t-shirt, black hat and grey shoes.
Credit: Cayce Public Safety
Mr. Lonnie Cheeks is a resident of Twilite Manor, located at 2306 Forrest Road in Cayce.

CAYCE, S.C. — An 81-year-old man is missing in Cayce and police are asking for the public's help.

Lonnie Cheeks was last seen around 11 a.m., Thursday.  Police said he is a resident of the Twilite Manor on Forrest Road in Cayce and has dementia. Cayce Police said they were notified at 2 p.m. when a staff member drove to police headquarters to make a report.

Cheeks was previously wearing a black t-shirt, black jeans, and gray shoes. 

Mr. Cheeks, a resident that has been diagnosed with dementia, was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black hat, and gray shoes.

Anyone who has seen Cheeks or may know his location is urged to contact Cayce Police at 803-794-0456 or 1-888-CRIME-SC.

