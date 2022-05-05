81-year-old man missing from Twilite Manor in Cayce

Lonnie Cheeks was wearing a black t-shirt, black hat and grey shoes.

CAYCE, S.C. — An 81-year-old man is missing in Cayce and police are asking for the public's help.

Lonnie Cheeks was last seen around 11 a.m., Thursday. Police said he is a resident of the Twilite Manor on Forrest Road in Cayce and has dementia. Cayce Police said they were notified at 2 p.m. when a staff member drove to police headquarters to make a report.

Mr. Cheeks, a resident that has been diagnosed with dementia, was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black hat, and gray shoes.