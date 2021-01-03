x
Missing hearing, vision impaired man last seen in January

Credit: S.C. Law Enforcement Division
DENMARK, South Carolina — Authorities are asking for the public's help to find a missing elderly man who was last seen in January.

99-year-old Solomon Ray was last seen at his Denmark home on Vorhees Road sometime between January 14-18, 2021, according to officials.

Ray, who stands 5’11” and weighs 160 pounds, has a thin build and a balding head of gray hair, according to officials. He was last seen wearing dark gray dress pants, a dark gray button-up felt blazer with red and black pinstripes, brown dress shoes, and possibly a dress hat. He is hearing and vision impaired.

Authorities believe someone in the community may have seen something that could be vital in helping with the investigation into Ray’s disappearance.

Credit: S.C. Law Enforcement Division
If you see Ray, have any information as to his whereabouts or an related information, regardless of how insignificant it may seem, you are asked to please contact Bamberg County Central Dispatch directly at 803-245-3000 if anonymity is not desired or contact Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry anonymously in any of the following ways:

Callers will remain anonymous and a cash reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for any tip that leads to an arrest.

