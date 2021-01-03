Missing hearing, vision impaired man last seen in January

99-year-old Solomon Ray was last seen at his Denmark home sometime between January 14-18, 2021.

DENMARK, South Carolina — Authorities are asking for the public's help to find a missing elderly man who was last seen in January.

99-year-old Solomon Ray was last seen at his Denmark home on Vorhees Road sometime between January 14-18, 2021, according to officials.

Ray, who stands 5’11” and weighs 160 pounds, has a thin build and a balding head of gray hair, according to officials. He was last seen wearing dark gray dress pants, a dark gray button-up felt blazer with red and black pinstripes, brown dress shoes, and possibly a dress hat. He is hearing and vision impaired.

Authorities believe someone in the community may have seen something that could be vital in helping with the investigation into Ray’s disappearance.

If you see Ray, have any information as to his whereabouts or an related information, regardless of how insignificant it may seem, you are asked to please contact Bamberg County Central Dispatch directly at 803-245-3000 if anonymity is not desired or contact Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry anonymously in any of the following ways:

Call 843-554-1111 toll-free.

Use the P3 Tips mobile app.

LOG ON to Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry, and click on the “Submit a Tip” tab.