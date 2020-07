Deputies say he is suffering from cognitive decline

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Darlington County Sheriff’s Deputies are asking for the public’s assistance locate an elderly Darlington man suffering from cognitive decline.

Dick Dickerson, 85 years old,he is believed to have left his home on Springville Rd. around 4 p.m. today in a white 2003 Ford Expedition with S.C. tag 2957KB.