COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Richland County woman who had been reported as missing has been located.

The Richland County Sheriff's Department said Thursday that Betty Jean Robinson, 68, was found and is safe and back with her family. The did not give further details on her discovery.

Robinson had last been seen on October 1 at the Kroger store on Killian Road between 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. where she was asking about the bus schedule. Law enforcement said she has a medical condition did not have her medication while she was missing.