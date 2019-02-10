COLUMBIA, S.C. — According to the Richalnd County Sheriff's Department, an elderly woman is missing and is considered vulnerable.

Betty Jean Robinson, 68, was last seen on October 1 at the Kroger store on Killian Road between 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. where she was asking about the bus schedule.

She was last seen wearing a blue and white tank top, black pants and a gray jacket with flowers on the sleeves.

According to law enforcement, Robinson has a medical condition and is need of her medications.

If you have any information on Robinson’s whereabouts, please call (803) 576-3000 or 911.