Search underway for missing South Carolina couple with dementia

HANAHAN, S.C. — Officials are asking for the public's help to locate a missing, endangered Lowcountry couple.

Hanahan police say Janice and Jerry Hatcher were last seen at 8:30 a.m. Friday driving a 2014 black Chevrolet Silverado with South Carolina tag number KCT690.

Officials say both of the Hatchers suffer from dementia and Alzheimer’s and are considered endangered.

Their vehicle was spotted in Lake City, South Carolina, around 11:30 a.m. Friday, and they could still be in that area.

Janice Hatcher stands 5’8” tall, weighs 155 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Jerry Hatcher stands 5’6” tall, weighs 163 pounds and has grey hair and blue eyes.