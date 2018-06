Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- The Richland County Sheriff's Department says the missing Chester County couple has been found safe.

Deputies say Geraldine Tucker, 80, and Charles Tucker, 84, were located in North Carolina.

The Tuckers have been found safely in North Carolina. Thank you to everyone who helped search for them. https://t.co/1AZARRV2GQ — Richland County Sheriff's Dept. (@RCSD) June 20, 2018

The couple was reported missing after they left their home in Chester County for an appointment in Richland County on Monday, June 18, but never returned home.

