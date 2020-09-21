Missing, endangered South Carolina man found safe

76 year-old Grady Ritchie suffers from dementia and other medical impairments that require immediate attention.

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. — The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says a missing and endangered man has been found safe.

Officers said Tuesday that Grady Ritchie, 76, was located. They did not give further information on where he was or how he was discovered.

Ritchie had last been seen leaving a residence on East Georgia Road in Simpsonville around 12:00 p.m. Sunday. Deputies say Ritchie suffers from dementia and other medical impairments that require immediate attention.

Ritchie was last seen driving a burgundy 2006 Toyota Tundra with a dent in the rear bumper which displays SC tag 1173KM.

Deputies say when Ritchie left Simpsonville, he was heading in the direction of Laurens, South Carolina. However, there has been a possible sighting of Ritchie in Flat Rock, North Carolina.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately. Anyone who sees him is asked to try and maintain a line of sight of him, if safe to do so, until law enforcement officials can arrive on scene.