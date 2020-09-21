x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Columbia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Columbia, South Carolina | WLTX.com

Local News

Missing, endangered South Carolina man found safe

76 year-old Grady Ritchie suffers from dementia and other medical impairments that require immediate attention.
Credit: Greenville County Sheriff's Office
Grady Ritchie

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. — The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says a missing and endangered man has been found safe. 

Officers said Tuesday that Grady Ritchie, 76, was located. They did not give further information on where he was or how he was discovered. 

Ritchie had last been seen leaving a residence on East Georgia Road in Simpsonville around 12:00 p.m. Sunday.  Deputies say Ritchie suffers from dementia and other medical impairments that require immediate attention. 

Ritchie was last seen driving a burgundy 2006 Toyota Tundra with a dent in the rear bumper which displays SC tag 1173KM.

Credit: Greenville County Sheriff's Office

Deputies say when Ritchie left Simpsonville, he was heading in the direction of Laurens, South Carolina. However, there has been a possible sighting of Ritchie in Flat Rock, North Carolina.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately. Anyone who sees him is asked to try and maintain a line of sight of him, if safe to do so, until law enforcement officials can arrive on scene. 

Deputies with the GCSO are seeking information pertaining to the whereabouts of a missing person. Deputies are searching...

Posted by Greenville County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, September 20, 2020

Related Articles