Missing, endangered South Carolina man last seen on Sunday

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. — The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing man, who is considered endangered.

76 year-old Grady Ritchie, who was last seen leaving a residence on East Georgia Road in Simpsonville around 12:00 p.m. Sunday.

Deputies say Ritchie suffers from dementia and other medical impairments that require immediate attention.

Ritchie is described as a bald man with blue eyes and a mustache, who stands 5’9” and weighs 185 pounds. He wears glasses and was last seen wearing a T-shirt, suspenders and blue jeans.

Ritchie was last seen driving a burgundy 2006 Toyota Tundra with a dent in the rear bumper which displays SC tag 1173KM.

Deputies say when Ritchie left Simpsonville, he was heading in the direction of Laurens, South Carolina. However, there has been a possible sighting of Ritchie in Flat Rock, North Carolina.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately. Anyone who sees him is asked to try and maintain a line of sight of him, if safe to do so, until law enforcement officials can arrive on scene.