Missing, endangered South Carolina woman last seen a month ago

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Charleston police are asking for the public's help to find a missing, endangered woman last seen a month ago.

Allyson Martini Harman, who was reported missing by her sister, was last seen approximately a month ago, possibly leaving her Charleston home in the company of Tammy Jean Cline, according to police.

Hardman is described as a 53-year-old white female with blonde hair and blue eyes who stands 5-feet, five-inches tall and weighs around 100 pounds.