Missing South Carolina woman found safe

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. — Horry County police say a woman reported as missing and endangered has been found safe.

Mary Jean ‘GiGi’ Talbot, 60, had last been seen on July 16, 2020, at the Hampton Inn on Highway 501 in Horry County, according to police.

Talbot, who has blonde hair and blue eyes, is 5-feet, four-inches tall and weighs around 120 pounds. She had last been seen wearing denim shorts with a white tank top.