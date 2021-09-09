Search underway for missing, endangered teen in Newberry County

Authorities are asking for the public's assistance finding 14-year-old Kelsey Reagan Singley

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — The Newberry County Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's assistance finding a missing teen who they also describe as potentially in danger.

According to investigators, 14-year-old Kelsey Reagan Singley was last seen at her home along Highway 773 near Prosperity on Wednesday. The sheriff's office said she left on foot but didn't have a clothing or physical description to provide. It's also unclear why the child is listed as endangered.