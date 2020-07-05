FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — The Fairfield County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing 63-year-old man, last seen on May 5.

Jesus Cruz, 63, was last seen on a black bicycle with a basket in the front leaving his resident on Old Brick Road in Ridgeway.

According to the report, Cruz is a hispanic male, about 5’6” and 145 pounds. Cruz is said to be wearing a white t-shirt, khaki shorts and tennis shoes.

Cruz has brown eyes, black/grey hair and black/grey mustache. According to law enforcement, Cruz has an intellectual disability and has difficulty communicating and interpreting information.

He likes to frequent Dollar General in Ridgeway as well as Walmart in Camden.

If you have seen Mr. Cruz or know of his whereabouts, please contact The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office at 803-635-4141.