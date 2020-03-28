FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. — Florence County deputies are asking for the public's help to find a missing teen.

Ganaya Carter, 16, was last seen at her Florence home on or about Saturday, March 21, 2020, according to deputies.

Carter is described as a black female with brown hair and brown eyes, who stands approximately 5-feet, 2-inches tall and weighs around 115 pounds. Family members say she suffers from mental health issues.

If you see Ganaya Carter or have any information as to her whereabouts, deputies ask you to contact the Florence County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) at (843) 665-2121, ext. 388 or contact Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee anonymously at 1-888-CRIME-SC. You can also “Submit-A-Tip” on the FCSO free app for I-Phone and Android telephones. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.