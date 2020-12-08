Missing Florence 18-year-old last seen Monday

Police say she is approximately 5’ 05”, 135 pounds and her hair is red or pinkish in color.

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence Police Department is looking for a missing Florence woman last seen on Monday.

Mercedes Bailey, 18, was reported missing by her family and was last seen at 8:30 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of Royal Street.

Police say she is approximately 5’ 05”, 135 pounds and her hair is red or pinkish in color.

She was last seen wearing a grey tank top and colorful leggings, according to the report.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.