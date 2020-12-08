x
Missing Florence 18-year-old last seen Monday

Police say she is approximately 5’ 05”, 135 pounds and her hair is red or pinkish in color.
Credit: Florence Police

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence Police Department is looking for a missing Florence woman last seen on Monday. 

Mercedes Bailey, 18, was reported missing by her family and was last seen at 8:30 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of Royal Street.

She was last seen wearing a grey tank top and colorful leggings, according to the report. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.

