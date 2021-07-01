Missing South Carolina woman last seen Tuesday

Deputies say Christina Diane Moore was last seen at her home in Georgetown County between 3 and 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 5

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. — Deputies are asking for the public's help to find a missing Georgetown County woman.

Deputies say Christina Diane Moore left her home in the Pleasant Hill area of Georgetown County on foot between 3 and 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 5. Officials say Moore has a medical condition.

Moore is described as a 37-year-old female with brown hair and brown eyes, who stands around 5'7" and weighs 140 pounds. Moore was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket, blue jeans and camouflage hunting boots.