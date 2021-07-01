Missing South Carolina woman last seen Tuesday

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. — Deputies are asking for the public's help to find a missing Georgetown County woman.
Deputies say Christina Diane Moore left her home in the Pleasant Hill area of Georgetown County on foot between 3 and 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 5. Officials say Moore has a medical condition.
Moore is described as a 37-year-old female with brown hair and brown eyes, who stands around 5'7" and weighs 140 pounds. Moore was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket, blue jeans and camouflage hunting boots.
If you see Moore or have any information as to her whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office at (843) 546-5102 and ask for the shift supervisor.