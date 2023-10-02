Missing 12-year-old last seen early Friday morning

Deputies say investigators have been working all afternoon to find Euriah and have exhausted all leads.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Richland County deputies are asking for the public's help to find a missing 12-year-old girl.

Deputies say 12-year-old Euriah Joseph was last seen walking her dog around 4 a.m. Friday morning on Bowling Avenue.

Joseph, who stands 5’1” tall and weighs 165 pounds, was last seen wearing a gray jacket. Her family said that she does not have a cell phone.

Deputies say investigators have been working all afternoon to find Euriah and have exhausted all leads.

If you have seen Euriah or have any information, deputies ask you to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways: