Patricia Caldwell Batson may be driving a 2017 gold Toyota Avalon (SC tag: QZE-862).

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 80-year-old woman who they say has memory loss.

Patricia Caldwell Batson, 80, was last seen Tuesday morning around 8:30 a.m. on Batson Drive in Berea before she left in a 2017 gold Toyota Avalon (SC tag: QZE-862).

According to law enforcement, Batson suffers from several medical complications including memory loss.

Anyone who sees her should call 911 immediately.