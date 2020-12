HARDEEVILLE, S.C. — Hardeeville police are asking for the public's to help find a missing man.

Police say Demetrius "Sean" Minniefield was last seen walking near Motel 6 in Hardeeville on Wednesday, December 23.

If you see Minniefield or have any information as to his whereabouts, police ask you to contact the Jasper County Central Dispatcher's Office at 843-726-7519.