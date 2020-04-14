HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — An endangered 23-year-old from Hilton Head went missing early Tuesday morning.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office, Clayton Dukes, 23, Dukes is considered missing and endangered.

He was last seen around 2 a.m. Tuesday at his home in Sandalwood Terrace wearing a Pittsburgh Steelers hat and a gray shirt. He is 5'10", 120 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. Clayton has medical issues that cause his family to be concerned for his safety.



Anyone with information on Clayton's whereabouts is urged to contact 9-1-1.

Beaufort County Sheriff's Office





