HORRY COUNTY, S.C. — Horry County police are asking for the public's help to find a missing woman who they say may be at risk.

Jamie Loveday, 52, was last seen near her home on Pee Dee Highway in the Conway area of Horry County on March 10, investigators say.

Loveday is described as have brown eyes, standing 5-feet, 3-inches tall and weighing about 185 pounds.

Police say they believe Loveday is at risk.

Anyone with information about Loveday's whereabouts is asked to call to the Horry County Police Department at (843) 248-1520.