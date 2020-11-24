Missing South Carolina woman last seen on Saturday

51-year-old Rosalind Drayton was last seen at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21, near Myrtle Beach.

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. — Horry County police are asking for the public's help to find a woman last seen on Saturday.

Police say 51-year-old Rosalind Drayton was last seen at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21, near Esso Road and Highway 17 Bypass near Myrtle Beach.

Drayton was last seen wearing an off-white black striped 3/4-length-sleeve shirt, black pants with a white stripe and beige slip-on sandals.

Police say Drayton may be limping on her left foot.