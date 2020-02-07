UPDATE: Police said Debra Smith was found Thursday at a restaurant not too far from where she was last seen. Original story appears below.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police need help finding a missing 58-year-old South Carolina woman.

Police posted a photo on Twitter of Debra Smith. She was last seen on June 30 near the Home Depot and The Corner Cup that is off of Lawrenceville Highway.

Smith weighs about 200 pounds and is 5'6" tall.

Police said Smith is a resident of Fort Mill, South Carolina. They also said she has a mental disorder.

Anyone with information that could help find Smith is asked to contact the police.