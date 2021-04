52-year-old Nathan Cook, who is missing from Laurens County, was seen driving a 2006 Silver Chevrolet Impala.

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — Deputies are asking for the public's assistance to help find a missing Laurens County man with dementia.

52-year-old Nathan Cook is missing from the 3000 area of the 127 Bypass in Laurens, according to deputies.

He was last seen driving a 2006 Silver Chevrolet Impala.

Deputies say Cook has dementia.