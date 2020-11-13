Missing Lexington County man has dementia

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — The Lexington County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing 75-year-old man.
Deputies say Khamla Lavanh left his home on Casa Dell Rd early Thursday afternoon. Family members say he was driving a 2003 Dodge Ram truck with SC tag RIV777. They also say he suffers from severe dementia.
Lavanh stands 5-feet-tall and weighs 115 pounds, according to deputies. He was last seen wearing a white tank top, light blue jeans and blue shoes.
If you see Khamla Lavanh, you are asked to call the Lexington County Sheriff's Department at 803-785-8230.