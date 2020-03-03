NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing Lowcountry man described as vulnerable.

Joshua Christopher Belfrom is described as a 28-year-old black male with black hair and brown eyes who stands 5-feet, 10-inches tall and weighs around 130 pounds, according top the North Charleston Police Department.

Belfrom has not been seen since January 15, when he stayed the night in his brother's car on O'Hear Avenue. He was reported missing on February 29, according to police.

Police say Belfrom is prescribed medication for mental health issues but has not been taking them.

If you see Belfrom or have any information as to his whereabouts, police ask you to contact, Officer Schoolfield at (843) 740-2521 or the North Charleston Police Department Duty Officer at (843) 740-2800.