NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — North Charleston police are asking for the public's help to find a missing man.

Joseph Fossick was last seen leaving his home after an argument with his wife around 1 p.m. on Friday, June 5th. Police say Fossick does not have vehicle transportation and left on foot. His cell phone is also turned off.

Fossick is described as a 34-year-old white man with brown hair and blue eyes who stands 6-feet, 1-inch tall and weighs around 250 pounds.

If you see Fossick or have any information as to his whereabouts, you are asked to contact Sgt. J. Glenn at 843-740-5894 or e-mail him at jglenn@northcharleston.org.