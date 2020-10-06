NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — North Charleston police are asking for the public's help to find a missing man.

Joseph Fossick was last seen leaving his home after an argument with his wife around 1 p.m. on Friday, June 5th. Police say Fossick does not have vehicle transportation and left on foot. His cell phone is also turned off. 

Fossick is described as a 34-year-old white man with brown hair and blue eyes who stands 6-feet, 1-inch tall and weighs around 250 pounds. 

If you see Fossick or have any information as to his whereabouts, you are asked to contact Sgt. J. Glenn at 843-740-5894 or e-mail him at jglenn@northcharleston.org.
North Charleston Police Department
The family of Mr. Joseph Fossick and the North Charleston Police Dep... artment needs your assistance in locating him. Joseph was last seen on Friday, June 5th around 1:00 pm leaving his home address after an argument with his wife. He does not have vehicle transportation and left on foot.
Facebook