DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — Dorchester County deputies are asking for the public's help to find a missing Ridgeville man who may be in Columbia.

Carl Wayne Alewine, 29, was last seen at the beginning of January and was possibly seen leaving the Ridgeville area in a black Volkswagen.

Alewine, who has brown hair and brown eyes, stands approximately 5-feet, 8-inches tall and weighs about 190 pounds.

Alewine's family believes he may be in Columbia, according to deputies.

If you see Alewine or have any information as to his whereabouts, deputies ask you to contact the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 873-5111 or Det. Plowman at (843) 830-6673.