CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. — Charleston County deputies are asking for the public's help to find a missing teen last week a week ago.

Kalif Ja’Corey Mungin, 15, was last seen in Adams Run around 2:30 p.m. Feb. 25, and is currently reported as missing by his family, according to deputies. He left his house and did not return home.

Mungin has black hair, brown eyes, stands 5-feet, 10-inches tall and weighs around 170 pounds.

If you see Mungin or have any information as to his whereabouts, deputies ask you to contact the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 202-1700. If after hours, please notify dispatch at (843) 743-7200.