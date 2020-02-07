Missing Lowcountry teen last seen on Tuesday

14-year-old Justice Richardson was last seen around 2:40 p.m. Tuesday in Charleston.

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Charleston police are asking for the public's help to find a missing teen last seen on Tuesday.

Justice Richardson was last seen by neighbors leaving with numerous pieces of baggage and possibly in the company of a young-adult male, around 2:40 p.m. on Tuesday.

Richardson is described as a 14-year-old Black female with black hair and brown eyes who stands 5-feet, four-inches tall and weighs around 180 pounds.