BEAUFORT, S.C. — The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing woman with medical issues.

40-year-old Patricia Mullins who was last seen leaving a family member's home on Paul Drive in Beaufort around 6 p.m. Saturday.

Deputies say Mullins has medical issues that may require attention, and her family is concerned for her safety.

Mullins is described as a white woman with blond hair and blue eyes who stands 5-feet, 5-inches tall and weighs around 165 pounds.

She may be traveling in her silver 2015 Honda Accord with South Carolina tag number 9710LJ.

If you see Mullins or have any information as to her whereabouts, deputies ask you to contact the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office at (843) 255-3200 or 9-1-1.