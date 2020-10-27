Missing Lexington man considered 'at-risk' found safe

The man's family was worried about his safety and wellbeing as he is considered at-risk due to ongoing mental health issues, according to LPD.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Lexington County Police Department say a man who was reported as missing and at risk has been found safe.

Lonnie Stephen Randall, 58, was located Tuesday afternoon. Deputies did not provide details of how he was found or where he was during the time he was missing, but said he was back with his family.

He had last been seen in the Town of Lexington on Monday, Oct. 26. He was last seen on Gibson Road near Hendrix Street in Lexington.

His family was worried about his safety and wellbeing and he was considered at-risk due to ongoing mental health issues, according to LPD.

