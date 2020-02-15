CONWAY, S.C. — Conway police are asking for the public's help to find a missing man who is considered endangered.

Eugene Devonne Marlyn Hutcherson was last seen on Friday near 3345 Church Street (Sleep Inn & Suites Hotel) in Conway, South Carolina.

Hutcherson is described as a 60-year-old black man who stands 6-feet, 1-inch tall. Officials say Hutcherson was last seen wearing a blue dress shirt and blue jeans.

Hutcherson may be driving a black 2006 Mercedes sedan with an Ohio license plate.

If you see Hutcherson or have any information as to his whereabouts, police ask you to contact the Conway Police Department at (843) 248-1790 or your local law enforcement agency.