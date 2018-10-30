Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Richland County deputies say a missing 66-year-old man who was reported missing has been found safe.

Officers say Calvin Counts was found safe in Newberry County. Further details on his discovery were not immediately available.

He had been reported missing Monday after having last been seen on Hardscrabble Road.

Richland County deputies and his family were concerned because he'd recently moved to the northeast Richland County area, was unfamiliar with it. Counts also had medical conditions that require medication that he did not have with him when he was last seen.

