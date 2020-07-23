Missing SC man last seen Saturday needs medication

According to law enforcement, he is diabetic and has not been taking his medication regularly

ANDERSON, S.C. — The City of Anderson Police Department is looking for a 44-year-old man who was last seen on July 18, and needs his medication.

According to the report, Jermaine Bowers, 44, was last seen on Cedar Ridge Road in Anderson City on July 18.

Bowers was wearing a Dallas Cowboys t-shirt, blue jeans, and blue and yellow shoes. Bowers is 6’ tall, 330 pounds and walks with a limp. According to law enforcement, he is diabetic and has not been taking his medication regularly.

Information concerning his whereabouts should be forwarded to

Det. Kreig Marzolf at (864)231-2249 or kmarzolf@cityofandersonsc.com. (APD case # 20-37066)