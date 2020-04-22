CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. — The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office and Midlands Crimestoppers are trying to locate a missing 19-year-old man.

JaQuincy Rodriguez was last seen at approximately 8 p.m. on April 18, 2020 in the Kennerly Road area of Calhoun County, SC.

According to law enforcement, a family member observed him getting into a white in color vehicle wearing a red sweatshirt. He is a 19 year old black male. He is 5’7”, weighs 140 lbs., and has orange in color dreadlocks.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office or Midlands Crimestoppers.

MOBILE TIP — Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.

WEB TIP — go to the Midlands Crimestoppers website at www.crimesc.com and click Submit a Tip.

PHONE TIP — call toll free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).