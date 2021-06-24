Missing Midlands man needs medication, deputies say

Deputies say Ronald Galloway has medical conditions and does not have medication he needs.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public 's help to find a missing man in need of medication.

Deputies say 39-year-old Ronald Galloway was last seen in Gaston, SC, after leaving Richland County. It is unknown what he was wearing.

Galloway has medical conditions and does not have medication he needs, according to deputies.

If you see Ronald Galloway or have any information as to his whereabouts, deputies ask you to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways: