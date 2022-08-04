61-year-old man reported missing near Shaw Air Force Base

Investigators say 61-year-old Millard Hunter is a veteran and was last seen around 5 p.m. Wednesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Sumter County deputies are searching for a man who they say was last seen at Shaw Air Force Base.

Investigators say 61-year-old Millard Hunter is a veteran and was last seen around 5 p.m. Wednesday after he accessed Shaw AFB.

Investigators say he suffered a head injury last year and suffers from confusion and memory loss. He is believed to be wandering somewhere on or near the base.

Officers say he was last seen wearing a two-tone dark shirt and blue jeans.

Hunter stands 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds. He has blue eyes and gray hair.