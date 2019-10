SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter police are searching for a missing 72-year-old man.

Officers say Larry Edward Wilson was last seen driving away from his home on East Charlotte Avenue around 7 p.m. Saturday.

Wilson was driving a 2009 black Nissan Altima. At the time he went missing, he was wearing a purple and gold Omega Psi Phi fraternity T-shirt and tan pants.

Anyone with information should call 803-436-2700 or 911.

Sumter Police Department