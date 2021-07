Ja'Coby Pompey was last seen at Walmart in Manning on Wednesday, July 15, according to deputies.

MANNING, S.C. — The Clarendon County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing 13-year-old.

Pompey was was last seen wearing a long sleeved black tee shirt, gray sweatpants and black Nike slides.