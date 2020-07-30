16-year-old girl reported missing in Matthews

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Police in Matthews are asking for the public's help finding a missing 16-year-old girl.
According to Matthews Police, 16-year-old Makenzie LeGrande was last seen around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Oscar Drive in Matthews. LeGrande is described as a white female, approximately 5-foot-7 and weighs around 120 pounds.
LeGrande was last seen wearing white t-shirt with two football players on it, off-white shorts and low top gray Adidas sneakers.
Anyone with information about LeGrande's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Matthews Police at 704-847-5555.