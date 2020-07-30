x
16-year-old girl reported missing in Matthews

Police say Makenzie LeGrande was last seen Wednesday night in the area of Oscar Drive in Matthews.
Credit: Matthews Police Dept.
Makenzie LeGrande

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Police in Matthews are asking for the public's help finding a missing 16-year-old girl. 

According to Matthews Police, 16-year-old Makenzie LeGrande was last seen around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Oscar Drive in Matthews. LeGrande is described as a white female, approximately 5-foot-7 and weighs around 120 pounds. 

LeGrande was last seen wearing white t-shirt with two football players on it, off-white shorts and low top gray Adidas sneakers. 

Anyone with information about LeGrande's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Matthews Police at 704-847-5555.

