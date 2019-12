MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. — Mount Pleasant law enforcement is searching for a missing and endangered 20-year-old.

Alexander Elliott, 20, has been missing since December 10.

Elliott is believed to be endangered. He is a white male with black hair, 5'11" and 170 pounds.

Contact Det. Buono at 843-884-4176 or sbuono@tompsc.com if you have any information.