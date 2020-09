14-year-old Emily Walden was last seen near Highway 15 on Tuesday, September 15, according to Myrtle Beach police.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Myrtle Beach police are asking for the public's help to find a missing teen.

14-year-old Emily Walden was last seen near Highway 15 around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 15, according to police.

Walden, has red hair, blue eyes, stands 5-feet, 1-inch tall and weighs around 115 pounds.

If you see Walden or have any information as to her whereabouts, you are asked to call Myrtle Beach police at 843-918-1382 and reference report number 20-017840.