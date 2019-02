NEWBERRY, S.C. — Newberry County deputies found a 77-year-old man with Alzheimer's safely.

Sheriff Lee Foster told News19 just after 2:30 a.m. Monday morning hat Dale Shealy Epting was found in Chester County unharmed.

Epting was reported missing after leaving an address on Whitner Road just outside the City of Newberry around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.