Police say Nicholas Stuart Offman was last seen on Friday, Jan. 8, in the Walnut Street area of Charleston.

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Charleston police are asking for the public's help to find a man they consider to be endangered.

Police say Nicholas Stuart Offman was last seen on Friday, Jan. 8, in the Walnut Street area.

Offman is described as a 36-year-old man who stands 6-feet tall and weighs around 180 pounds. He last known to be wearing light washed jeans and a gray bubble jacket.