Search underway for missing Orangeburg children

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Orangeburg police are asking for your help to find two missing children who they say are considered endangered.

9-year-old Samy'irah Sierrah Scott and 8-year-old Kary Dennis Kirkland were last seen around 8:30 p.m. at St. Paul Apartments, according to the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety.

Officials say Samy'irah, who stands 4'7" and weighs 68 lbs, has brown eyes and black hair with purple beads. She was last seen wearing a pink jacket.

Kary, who weighs around 60 lbs, has brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a blue and yellow striped shirt with no shoes. Officials say Kary has a blood deficiency.